Kent County Philanthropist Judy Kohl has Passed

With profound sadness, the Chestertown Spy learned this morning that Kent County philanthropist, friend of the arts, and educator Judy Kohl has passed away.

The former college professor was the wife of Benjamin Kohl of Betterton.

Since their retirement from Poughkeepsie, New York more than fifteen years ago, the couple created the Hedgelawn Foundation to provide philanthropic support to many of Kent County’s most worthy cultural, educational and arts programs and organizations. Judy was particularly devoted to performance art and music, and was a major force in the Prince Theatre’s transformation into the Garfield Center for the Arts on High Street, as well as the needs of the Miller Library at Washington College, and her beloved Mainstay working closely with her friend Tom McHugh. The Kohls were also the benefactors of the Kohl Gallery at WC.

Judy Kohl was also one of the original sponsors of the Chestertown Spy project and served on its Board of Advisors since 2010.

The Spy will have more to share about Judy’s life and contributions over the course of the next few days.