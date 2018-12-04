Spy House of the Week: Pavilion Perfection: “Winding Creek”

by

Recently I wrote an article about the work of the architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen, whose iconic residential design including the famous Green residence in Easton that was a series of linked pavilions. Several years ago the architect Peter Newlin of Chesapeake Architects designed another remarkable house that was a series of detached and linked pavilions.

All great architecture begins with a site and a client’s program for the functions and types of spaces they wish to be incorporated into the design. Newlin’s client purchased a small wooded point of land with a creek around the perimeter. They asked for peace and quiet where they could enjoy the creek views and share the site with the wildlife who also called it home. Like their boat with its functional, snug fitting cabinetry, the client wanted the interior to contain functional cabinetry to minimize furniture for storage.

Newlin’s masterful solution was to create five pavilions, linked together by overlapping their corners, like a string of pearls along the gently sloped ridge. The creek then becomes a design element visible from every pavilion and house and landscape are inseparable. North facing walkways tucked under the deep roof overhangs lead to the “Summerhouse” pavilion with its walls of full height screened panels open to the gentle morning sun and breezes.

I especially admired the massing of the pavilions with the hipped roofs, some with triangular dormer windows and others with shed dormers. I also appreciated that many of the window units had vented windows below the picture window above for natural ventilation and for clearer views of the surrounding woods and water.

I enjoyed the meandering approach to the house on the gravel drive that then became a winding brick path from the guest parking area and the family parking at the detached garage to the main pavilion. The color palette of the pavilions with their deep taupe siding and copper roofs originally treated to accelerate their oxidation blends seamlessly into the surrounding woods as if the pavilions were camouflaged.

The hierarchy of interior spaces ranges from the Guest Wing to the “Summerhouse”. The living area with its free-standing fireplace chimney and its soaring ceiling is the centerpiece of the plan and is open to the dining and kitchen areas with their morning sunlight. The dramatic stair tower goes down to the basement utility areas and up to the master suite above.

The master suite has built-ins that divide the sleeping area from the dressing area lined with a wall of closets. The built-ins also function as a headboard for the bed so the sunlight from the windows opposite the bed can penetrate the dressing area. A wonderful nook with a window seat provides a cozy spot for reading or for contemplating the views of nature from the large window.

The finishes are outstanding from the custom recessed lighting in the coffered ceilings, the beautiful inlaid wood floors and the sleek cabinetry. The recessed lighting between the exposed ceiling joists was designed by Newlin and fabricated by Deep Landing Workshop. The pendant lighting was also designed by Deep Landing Workshop.

A gifted architect, sophisticated client, incredible architecture, stunning interiors, outstanding craftmanship in the construction and the detailing all combined to make this house truly remarkable.

For more information about this property, contact Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company agents Richard Budden at 410-778-0330 (o), 443-480-1181 (c) or rbudden@easternshoremdre.com, or Mary Carlisle at 410-778-0330 (o), 410-703-3820 (c) or m.carlisle@cbchesapeake.com “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Architecture by Peter Newlin of Chesapeake Architects, 410-778-4899, peter@chesarch.com, www.chesarch.com. Custom lighting by Deep Landing Workshop, 410-778-4042, www.deeplandingworkshop.com

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.