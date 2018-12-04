Regional Diabetes Center Celebrates 10th Anniversary

by

UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology celebrated its 10th anniversary at an open house event on Friday, November 16 in the Health Education Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.

The event featured a timeline display highlighting the Center’s growth and development since its founding in 2008 and a brief program featuring remarks by Ken Kozel, president and CEO, Bayan Mesmar, MD, the Center’s medical director; Tamra Sanders, a longtime patient of the Center; and Trish Rosenberry, regional director, Specialty Clinics, Rosenberry offered special recognition for staff members Michelle Gomez and Carolyn Crist, both of whom have been with the Center since its inception.

Those in attendance, including a host of present and former patients of the Center, enjoyed a demonstration and sampling of a diabetes-friendly food preparation demonstration by Michelle Gomez and Karen Hollis, nurse diabetes educator.

Kozel noted that each year, the Center now provides care to more than 5700 patients and offers 48 three-session Diabetes Self Management programs in Chestertown and Easton. In addition, diabetes nurse educators provide one-on-one nutritional counseling and treatment support, lead monthly support groups in Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton and Easton, and participate in various community health events around the five county region.

“The Center’s 10th Anniversary is certainly an occasion to celebrate – and on behalf of Senior Leadership and our Board members, I thank all of you who have helped it grow and develop over the past decade and those more recently arrived who are now part of the team,” Kozel said. “Your expertise and dedication are helping UM Shore Regional Health achieve our Vision to Be the Region’s Leader in Patient Centered Care.”