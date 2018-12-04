Come Sing! Community Caroling in Fountain Park Sunday, Dec. 16

by

Enjoy singing songs of the season? Do you love Christmas Carols? Come join your neighbors in a community sing-along, sponsored by the Chester Valley Ministers Association, at 3pm next Sunday, Dec. 1, in Fountain Park in Chestertown. In the event of inclement weather, the sing-along will take place in Christ Methodist Church, 401 High St. Songs will include traditional Christmas carols along with other seasonal and holiday songs.

Individuals or groups — all are welcome! Musical groups that would like to perform and choirs to help lead the singing are invited. Song books will be provided. Phil Dutton will provide keyboard accompaniment, and the choir of Emmanuel Episcopal Church will be leading some of the singing.

Donations are welcome; all proceeds after expenses will benefit the CVMA Good Neighbor Fund, a volunteer organization that provides emergency funds for shelter when other help is unavailable, and provides funds for utilities, rent and medical supplies for qualifying community members in critical need. The Good Neighbor Fund is always in need of volunteers willing to commit to two hours a month in Chestertown.

The Chester Valley Ministers’ Association is a group of local ministers and lay people whose mission is to promote, sponsor and support a range of initiatives that help the needy in Kent and Northern Queen Anne’s counties.

