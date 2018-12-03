The High & Wides in Concert at The Garfield

by

Celebrate another year of high-quality local entertainment at the Garfield Center for the Arts! On December 15th, local favorites The High & Wides are sure to pack the Garfield for an 8pm concert that will close the theatre’s 2018 season with a bang.

The High & Wides, like the large-haul trains for which the band is named, project a big, driving sound—mountain musical traditions re-imagined for a new century. Formed on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in 2015, they write music about arson and hourly motels, dystopian love songs, and ballads of violent history.

The High & Wides draw from their members’ extensive backgrounds in bluegrass and take the music to a place all their own, recalling an era when old-time, rockabilly, and proto-rock’n’roll coexisted in a murky soup of hillbilly string band music. Members include Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass).

The theatre will close for the holiday season from December 17th – January 2nd, so be sure to get your tickets for what promises to be a rollicking good time with The High and Wides. The Garfield will then kick off the 2019 year with a partnership with the Shore Shakespeare Company’s production of The Curate Shakespeare’s As You Like It, playing at the Garfield from January 11th – 20th.

Tickets to The High & Wides are $15 and can be purchased at the Garfield Center box office, online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.