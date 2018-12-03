RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale on Now

by

Tasteful, Inspired, Creative, Affordable and Original; these words best describe the range of fine art and crafts that are available at the RiverArts Holiday Show and Sale, open now through December 30. Every year these guidelines serve the customer well as RiverArts artists offer some 1,000 items that are beautifully hand-crafted, unique, and often one-of-a-kind. There is a wide range of media available including fine art, pottery, jewelry, textiles, handmade books, cards, hand-painted gift bags, wood art, glass art, basketry, and holiday arrangements.

Sue Wright, curator of the show, encouraged artists to bring in gifts for men, women, children, and the home and at her suggestion most items are priced under $100. She also suggested painters and photographers to bring in miniatures – small pieces that offer original art at affordable prices. As works are sold, artists bring in additional pieces which keeps the show fresh.

Of the 61 artists represented in the show, 46 are popular artists from past shows while fifteen are new this year. New works include a broad array of fine art: oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, pen and ink, colored pencils, collages, and photography. There are small, dramatic pieces – perfect as stand alone, while others lend themselves to being part of a series. Other new participants offer contemporary crafts: pottery, jewelry, glass art, wearable art, and basketry.

Another unique idea for holiday gifts is gift certificates to RiverArts offerings. Consider treating family and friends to items in the gift shop, classes and workshops, life drawing sessions, time and/or supplies at the Clay Studio, or maybe a membership to the film society. Go to RiverArts’ website, www.chestertownriverarts.org , for more detail. Needless to say, so many wonderful choices make RiverArts the “Go To” place for unique gifts.

Join in celebrating the holidays at the First Friday reception, December 7, 5:00-8:00pm.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.