The Artists’ Gallery Hosts Their Annual Artisan Sale in December

On First Friday, December 7, The Artists’ Gallery will host their Annual Artisan Sale, featuring a varied selection of creative, handcrafted pieces from their collection of artists hailing from the Eastern Shore and beyond. Included in this show will be hand crafted works in clay, including coasters, tiles, mugs and bowls, works in wood, glass, jewelry, metal, silk, recycled glass, leather and more.

A reception for the public will be held at The Artists’ Gallery on December 7th from 5-8 p.m. The Annual Artisan Sale will be featured throughout the month of December. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters, or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.