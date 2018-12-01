UM CMG Primary Care Announces Addition of Matthew Reetz, DO

by

University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG), announces the addition of Chestertown-based primary care provider Matthew Reetz, DO. Dr. Reetz specializes in family medicine, disease prevention and diagnosis and treatment of long-term and short-term illnesses, and is accepting pediatric and adult primary care patients.

Joining Drs. Susan Ross and Julia Belanger, he is seeing patients at 126 Philosophers Terrace, Suite 102 in Chestertown. Patients may make an appointment by calling 410-778-1878.

UM CMG is a University of Maryland Medical System-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists- and advanced practice clinicians. As part of UM CMG, Dr. Reetz is affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health.

Dr. Reetz earned his medical degree from Des Moines University – College of Osteopathic Medicine in Iowa, and completed his residency in family medicine at Franklin Square Hospital Center in Baltimore.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Reetz to our team at University of Maryland Community Medical Group – Primary Care in Chestertown,” comments Dr. William Huffner, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs at UM Shore Regional Health. “Dr. Reetz’s experience, knowledge and passion for treating both adults and children will be a wonderful addition to the practice and benefit to our patients in Chestertown.”

UM CMG consists of community-based provider practices affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, UM Charles Regional Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. A list of UM CMG providers is available at http://docfind.umms.org/cmg.

About the University of Maryland Community Medical Group

The University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG) is a multi-hospital, multi-specialty, community-based physician-led group, and part of the University of Maryland Medical System. With more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists, and advanced practice clinicians in more than 75 locations across the state, UM CMG offers patients a vast network of highly experienced providers, delivering care right in their neighborhood. For more information, visit www.umcmg.org.