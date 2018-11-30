Film at Sumner Hall

by

The Chestertown Environmental Committee will be screening the film Racing to Extinction on Thursday, December 6 at 7 pm at Sumner Hall.

This film exposes the forces that are leading our planet to its next mass extinction , potentially resulting in the loss on half of all species. A how the unthinkable may occur that creatures that have survived for millions of years may be wiped from the Earth in our lifetime.

Sumner Hall

206 South Queen Street

Chestertown