Dr. Lisa Damour To Speak at The Garfield Center

by

Kent School in Chestertown and The Gunston School in Centreville have partnered to bring renowned psychologist and author Dr. Lisa Damour, Ph.D., to speak at The Garfield Center for the Arts on Wednesday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Garfield Center is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.

In her New York Times best seller, Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood, Dr. Damour pulls back the curtain on the teenage years and shows why your child’s erratic and confusing behavior is actually healthy, necessary and natural. Untangled explains what is going on, prepares parents for what is to come and lets them know when it is time to worry. This lecture is appropriate for parents of both boys and girls. Following her lecture, books will be available for sale and signing.

Dr. Damour writes the monthly “Adolescence” column for The New York Times, serves as a regular contributor to CBS News, maintains a private psychotherapy practice, consults and speaks internationally and serves as the Executive Director of Laurel School’s Center for Research on Girls.

Nancy Mugele, Head of School at Kent School said, “We are proud to work with The Gunston School to bring Dr. Damour to The Garfield. Her work is especially helpful to parents and all who work with adolescents and teens in our rapidly changing world. I encourage parents, educators and all who are interested in helping girls and boys to develop into healthy, responsible and empathetic young adults to attend.” John Lewis, Headmaster at The Gunston School added, “Over the years, I’ve read many books about raising adolescents, and Dr. Damour’s is among the very best. Her work is grounded in research, is highly accessible, and very practical.”

Dr. Damour’s lecture is made possible by the Kudner Leyon Memorial Fund at Kent School, The Gunston School and the Garfield Center for the Arts. While admission is free, pre-registration is encouraged by calling 410-778-4100 ext. 100 or emailing rsvp@kentschool.org.

Kent School serves children from Preschool through Grade Eight on its scenic campus on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown. For more information call 410-778-4100 ext. 110 or visit www.kentschool.org. The Gunston School, located on the Corsica River in Centreville, is a coeducational day school serving students in grades 9 through 12.