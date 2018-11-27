Spy House of the Week: Quaker Neck Bungalow Bliss

by

I can’t resist the charm of cottages, especially bungalows, so this cute cottage surrounded by trees and its proximity to Quaker Neck Landing caught my eye. The front elevation with its French door flanked by double windows and the wide shed dormer above with four windows, the blue siding and white trim was very charming. The pitched roof had a lower slope over the front which had originally been a porch.

The interior design was equally appealing with hardwood floors and exposed wood decking and beams at the ceiling that had been painted white to better reflect the light. The former porch had been split into two rooms, once of which was the entry and living room. Comfortable upholstered furnishings, bookcases, a wood stove and a beautiful antique corner cabinet created a cozy space in which to linger. The other was my favorite room, an even cozier nook with two chairs for reading by the double window and two lovely antique pieces for additional charm.

The kitchen with its “L” shape and peninsula counter was a bright and open space in which to work. I liked the Owner’s collection of baskets and kitchenware above the upper cabinets, especially the large fish shaped grill rack which was a great piece of sculpture. Off the kitchen was a mud room under another shed roof and a French door to the side yard with its outdoor shower.

The master bedroom with its light blue walls, pencil post wood bed with a white coverlet and blue & white duvet, pegs on white trim around the walls for hanging hats and baskets Shaker style, created a serene retreat. The matchstick blinds at the window allowed sunlight to filter in during the day. The other bedrooms were tucked under the sloped ceiling of the roof for great interior architecture.

A cottage loaded with charm and close to Quaker Neck Landing-simply irresistible!

For more information about this property, please contact Doug Ashley at Doug Ashley Realtors, LLC, at 410-810-0010 (o), 410-708-0480 (c), or dougashley@dougashleyrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.