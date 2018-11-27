KCHS Seasonal Sensations Dinner and Silent Auction Dec. 12

by

On Wednesday, December 12th at 6:00 pm, the Kent County High School Music and Culinary Arts Program presents the 11th Annual Seasonal Sensations Dinner, Concert and Silent Auction at the Kent County High School Cafeteria. Enjoy a meal prepared by very skilled Kent County High School Culinary Arts students while seasonal music selections are performed by our talented KCHS Jazz Band and Chorus students. Purchase your tickets early, seating is limited! Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be picked up at the door the evening of the event. Please R.S.V.P. to Marlayn at marlayn@atlanticbb.net.