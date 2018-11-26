You are here: Home / Homepage Slider / Masculinity, Sexual Violence and Young Men

November 26, 2018 by 2 Comments
If there is one thing Beth Anne Langrell knows in her role of director of For All Seasons, Inc. on the Mid-Shore, if you want to have men, and particularly young men, listen to someone about uncomfortable topics like sexual violence and masculinity, it doesn’t get any better than to have a former quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles lead the charge.

And that is precisely what Langrell did the other day when she recruited former professional football player Don McPherson to speak to those men from Chestertown to Easton on those very subjects last week. Blessed with having special “street cred” given his remarkable career, Don speaks candidly of the dangers to our society, and especially women, as boys develop into men without understanding their masculinity.

The Spy sat down with Don McPherson at the Bullitt House for a chat on the challenges of men in a society that continues to embrace false and unrealistic concepts of what a Man” is in our culture while avoiding the topic of sex and intimacy. The results of which can lead to anger or criminal behavior.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons and their efforts to end sexual violence on the Mid-Shore please go here.

Letters to Editor

  1. Joseph Fick says:
    November 26, 2018 at 5:39 PM

    Our liberal society today is the root cause of these problems and our children and grandchildren are going to pay a heavy price in the future because of it. Raw pornography, the ultimate in female sexual abuse, is just two clicks away on any cell phone or tablet. Violence is the mainstay of almost every video game. Movies extoll violence, sexual language and abuse of women. Language is raw – fathers and mothers use the F word to their children, and it has become a word used in every day conversations. The F word does not connote a loving relationship, rather the raw and abusive context of pornography.
    Our liberal society allows these things to exist, even encourages it, so if we believe these are the root causes of these problems, then society has to change and that starts at home.

    Reply
    • Amanda Madar says:
      November 27, 2018 at 9:29 AM

      I encourage everyone to see the movie ‘Mr. Rogers.’ The way Fred Rodgers listened to and talked to children earnestly and sympathetically is a gold standard. While I agree that civil discourse has come unraveled with unnecessary shouting, name-calling, crass vulgarity and poor use of language, I do not necessarily blame ‘our liberal society,’ which has also brought us affirmative action, marriage equality and gay rights, programs which attempt to include more people in our democratic society.

      Reply

