Masculinity, Sexual Violence and Young Men

by

If there is one thing Beth Anne Langrell knows in her role of director of For All Seasons, Inc. on the Mid-Shore, if you want to have men, and particularly young men, listen to someone about uncomfortable topics like sexual violence and masculinity, it doesn’t get any better than to have a former quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles lead the charge.

And that is precisely what Langrell did the other day when she recruited former professional football player Don McPherson to speak to those men from Chestertown to Easton on those very subjects last week. Blessed with having special “street cred” given his remarkable career, Don speaks candidly of the dangers to our society, and especially women, as boys develop into men without understanding their masculinity.

The Spy sat down with Don McPherson at the Bullitt House for a chat on the challenges of men in a society that continues to embrace false and unrealistic concepts of what a Man” is in our culture while avoiding the topic of sex and intimacy. The results of which can lead to anger or criminal behavior.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons and their efforts to end sexual violence on the Mid-Shore please go here.