Fiber Artists on Display at Heron Point

“Fiber Dimensions”, a group of fiber artists from both Maryland and Delaware, will be exhibiting at Heron Point during the month of December. The seven artists enjoy exploring mixed media, color and texture in fiber art.

Karen Schueler has created “Kansas Sunflower”, a patched, stitched and manipulated painted fabric. Arlene Favreau-Pysher explores many aspects of fiber and incorporates her sense of God, whether symbolic or humorous. Ruth Oatman’s detailed and realistic fiber wall-hangings are inspired by photos of buildings and landscapes which incorporate just the right fabric and thread. Cotton, silk and polyester fabrics are used as a base by Barbara Tinsman in her collages. Wall art artist Deborah Tiryung Sidwell loves beads and embellishments along with painting and stamp techniques. Mickey Irr is primarily a weaver and uses thread colors to paint images. Former member Virginia Abrams’ work reflects representations from photos from industry and nature.

The exhibit may be viewed daily from 10 am until 5 pm. A reception honoring the artists and their works will be held at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Avenue, on Sunday, December 9, from 2 until 4 pm. The public is invited.