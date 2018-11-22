Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Celebrates the Holidays with Seasonal Favorites

by

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s holiday concerts will feature traditional seasonal favorites with a little extra pop! The Symphony is hosting its holiday concert, Holiday Joy, Angelic Sisters! on Thursday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD; on Saturday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE; and on Sunday, December 9 at 3:00 p.m. at Ocean City Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD. The Karpov sisters will combine opera, jazz and pop in a special way. The MSO’s New Year’s Eve Concert will be held on Monday, December 31 at 7 p.m. at Christ Church in Easton, MD featuring vocalist Jessica Renfro.

Hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle for her “elegant” soprano, both “incisive and tender,” Suzanne Karpov is quickly distinguishing herself as one of the country’s leading young sopranos. In the 2016-17 season, Karpov made her debut with Washington National Opera and has made various soprano soloist appearances since including recently her professional debut with American Bach Soloists in Handel’s Messiah, a performance of Messiah at the Kennedy Center with the Washington National Opera Orchestra. Suzanne Karpov’s sister Jessica Karpov is a famous song-writer for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Brittany Spears, and Demi Lovato.

Jessica Renfro is an accomplished concert artist, having performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Richmond Symphony Orchestra, Delaware Symphony Orchestra, Buffalo Philharmonic, Bach in Baltimore Concert Series and the Bay-Atlantic Symphony in solo orchestral works including Handel’s Messiah, the Mozart Requiem, and the Bach B Minor Mass.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, Sussex County, Delaware and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc. Tickets for these concerts and more of the MSO are available online at midatlanticsymphony.org or by telephone (888) 846-8600. For further information, visit midatlanticsymphony.org.