“Ebenezer’s Soirée” Jumpstarts Second Dickens of a Christmas

by

Main Street Chestertown will kick off the second annual “Dickens of a Christmas” weekend on Thursday evening Dec. 6 with Ebenezer’s Soiree, an elegant cocktail party in The Bank, the grand former bank building in the heart of historic Chestertown. Tickets at $85 per person are available on the event website, dickenschestertown.org, or by calling 410-778-2991. Proceeds will help cover the costs of the free entertainment and activities being offered to the public during the festival.

Victorian costumes are encouraged but not required. Rumor has it that Queen Victoria, herself, will make an appearance, as will Mr. Scrooge and friends.

The Dickens of a Christmas weekend begins Friday evening, Dec. 7, with carriage rides, firepits, and fire dancers adding to the usual First Friday revelry. Saturday the 8th brings authentic British foods and beverages, stilt walkers, strolling and on-stage musicians, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus, Jerry Brown and Django, John Hadfield and his mind-reading dog, children’s games, a Magic Lantern Show, and a special performance by the internationally known Celtic band, American Rogues. For information and updates: www.dickenschestertown.org.