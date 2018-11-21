UM SRH Implements New Electronic Health Record System

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s continuing commitment to improve the patient experience attains another milestone in December when the entire health care network transitions its medical records system to Portfolio, a state of the art electronic medical health record system.

Set to “go live” on December 2, Portfolio will enhance clinical decision making and collaboration throughout UM Shore Regional Health by providing physicians, nursing and other clinicians with timely, comprehensive medical information that is secure, standardized, and easily shared by colleagues to better coordinate care. This coordination includes those outside of the UMMS network, integrating information from nearly every touchpoint of a patient’s care.

“Portfolio will improve patient safety and outcomes across Shore Regional Health and everywhere within the University of Maryland Medical System,” says William Huffner, MD, chief medical officer and senior vice president, Medical Affairs. “The new system provides exceptional service to the patients and clinical staff, creating a better experience for everyone.”

According to Dr. Huffner, clinicians and support staff in UM SRH locations throughout the five county region have dedicated months to training and education on the new system and are prepared for the transition. “As with any major information technology change such as this, however, patients and visitors may experience a slight wait as staff familiarize themselves with all aspect of the system.

“Using Portfolio provides a common foundation for patients to access and engage with all clinical programs, providers and services at Shore Regional Health and the University of Maryland Medical System,” says Ruth Ann Jones, chief nursing officer and senior vice president, Nursing and Patient Care Services. “An additional benefit of Portfolio is that it eliminates the need for patients to register multiple times and allows the patient to be the keeper of his or her overall health record from encounters at different entities within UMMS.”

Many people are already familiar with Portfolio, which is in use now at most physician and provider offices affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health as well as other health systems. Portfolio, created by Epic Systems Corporation, is the one of the most widely used electronic medical records systems in the U.S. and around the world.

