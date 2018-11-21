New Year Wishes on the Eve of Thanksgiving by Al Sikes

by

The words of Abraham Lincoln to honor the soldiers that sacrificed their lives in order “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth” were spoken at Gettysburg. Now you know the answer to the Jeopardy question asked of three very bright high school students who were quickly responding to a wide range of questions about more topical subjects.

But, when it came to this answer the buzzers in each of their hands were silent. Unpredictably, the virtual buzzers in my wife and my minds sounded quickly. While we were lagging or striking out all together on most of the questions, Lincoln’s words were indelible.

I guess it is a generational thing. It shouldn’t be. If I was a member of the Parent Teachers Association in the contestant’s school districts, I would want to know why they failed such a basic yet profound test.

Debate Should Be a Basic Course

My good fortune: I was intrigued by high school debate and joined in.

As many of you know, debating in a school setting requires the debater to be able to argue both sides of a proposition. My first “Be it therefore resolved” was the proposition that Americans should elect their President by a direct vote rather than through the Electoral College. In debate competition across our high school conference, I had to be prepared to make the case both pro and con.The judges at the outset of each debate would tell you which side you had to take.

My experience today is that far too many people can’t fathom the other person’s position. Polarization is often the result. Disrespect is evident. Anger frequently follows. My suggestion: every student should in one way or another be a part of the debate experience.

Communications Ethic

A Reuter’s news story stated that Federal Communications Commission Chairman Agit Pai in a letter demanded that the major telephone service providers and associated companies launch a system no later than 2019 to combat billions of “robocalls” and other nuisance calls received monthly by American consumers.

This action is welcome, if too long delayed. The bombardment of consumer phone numbers is more than a nuisance it is fundamentally altering human relations. Infrequently does the person you call answer. Now most calls go to voicemail and the ultimate back and forth from voicemail to voicemail not only consumes time but it drives the use of new technology, such as texting. The potential richness of conversation devolves into fragmentary words and phrases. Technology should not subtract humanity.

Christmas

Christmas is intended to celebrate the birth of a baby who grew up to urge that we “love our neighbor.” Whether a savior or just a “good man,” he celebrated the downtrodden over the rich and powerful. A Dictionary of the Bible summarizes the Beatitudes spoken by Jesus as presenting “a new set of ideals that focus on love and humility rather than force and exaction; they echo the highest ideals of Jesus’ teachings on spirituality and compassion.”

We all have our cultural concerns about what is increasingly called the Holiday Season. It is excessively commercialized; the numbingly repeated message is “BUY”, it is the theme. When I say “Merry Christmas” it is not intended as a wish that you buy more. I wish for you peace on earth and encourage us all to extend goodwill to all. And if you have a different faith and celebratory season, please include me in your expression of good wishes.

Thanksgiving

Thank you. I have been blessed by so many who let me know they have read a column I wrote. Many nod their own agreement and some engage with a dissenting tone. Regardless, to all Happy Thanksgiving!