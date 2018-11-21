Delmarva Power Provides Customers to Give Energy this Holiday Season

by

This holiday season, Delmarva Power hopes to bring out the spirit of giving in local communities through its Good Neighbor Energy Fund and Gift of Energy programs. Whether you would like to help someone in need or give energy directly to a neighbor, friend, or relative, these programs have you covered.

Good Neighbor Energy Fund

Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, customers can donate to local organizations to provide payment assistance to low-income customers struggling to pay their winter energy bills. Donations are made to The Salvation Army and other non-profits in the service area and disbursed to qualified recipients, with much of the funds dispersed to those in need during the winter. In addition to the donations received by customers, Delmarva Power matches $1 for every $3 received, up to $70,000 annually. Since partnering with local non-profits, Delmarva Power has donated more than $367,000 toward the effort. For more information, or to make a contribution, Delaware customers can learn more online at delmarva.com/DEgnef or delmarva.com/MDgnef for Maryland customers.

Gift of Energy

The Gift of Energy provides customers an out-of-the-box way of beating the Black Friday lines and the stress that comes with holiday shopping by giving that friend or family member a credit for their energy bill – all from the comfort of your home, couch, or personal winter wonderland. All that is needed is the customer’s name and address or phone number associated with the account. The gift will appear on the recipient’s future energy bill as a credit. Gifts can be initiated at Delmarva Power’s in-person payment locations or online.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power’s online news room. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/delmarvapower and on Twitter at twitter.com/delmarvaconnect. Delmarva Power’s mobile app is available at delmarva.com/mobileapp.

About Delmarva Power: Delmarva Power, a public utility owned by Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), provides safe and reliable energy to more than 520,000 electric delivery customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 132,000 natural gas delivery customers in northern Delaware.