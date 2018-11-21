Call for Artists: Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor 2019 Juried Art Show

by

Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md., will sponsor its 20th annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in February and March 2019. The theme of the show—Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. The Leon Andrus Awards, named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, will be given for first and second places.

The show is open to original two- and three-dimensional fine arts in all mediums, including outdoor sculpture and installations. It will be juried by Julie Wills, an assistant professor of studio art at Washington College in Chestertown, Md., and an interdisciplinary artist working in the expanded field of sculpture, including installation, collage, performance, video and site-specific practices. Wills holds an MFA from the University of Colorado and an MA in art criticism from the University of Montana. She has exhibited widely, including solo exhibits at Arlington Arts Center in Virginia, Hillyer Art Space in Washington, D.C., Whittier College in Los Angeles and Kohl Gallery at Washington College. She has been an artist-in-residence at the Jentel Foundation, PLAYA and the Hambidge Center, among others, and she has received support for her solo and collaborative work from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts and the Andy Warhol Foundation. Wills is a frequent collaborator with artists, writers and others and is the founder and curator of China Hutch Projects, a domestic project space for contemporary art located in her home.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 21, 2018. Digital images of up to three pieces of art by each artist should be sent to art@adkinsarboretum.org. Submissions should include title, medium, dimensions (maximum of 6 feet in any direction, excluding outdoor sculpture) and artist’s name, address and phone number. Works should reflect or interpret broadly the show’s theme of wild nature and landscapes of the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain region.

Artists whose work is selected will be contacted by Jan. 15 to submit the original work ready to hang by Feb. 2. The exhibit will run from Feb. 5 to March 29, 2019, with a reception on Sat., Feb. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. There is no entry fee, but artists are responsible for all shipping expenses. Selected artists may be considered for future exhibits at the Arboretum.

For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org, call 410-634-2847, ext. 0 or send e-mail to info@adkinsarboretum.org.

The 2019 Juried Art Show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series of work on natural themes by regional artists.



Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.