Academy Art Museum Announces December 2018 Events

EXHIBITIONS

The Annual Members’ Exhibition: The Museum @ 60

Through January 13, 2019

Free Docent Tours Wednesdays, 11 a.m.- 12 noon, meet at Front Desk

The Academy Art Museum is celebrating its 60th Anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the Museum is suggesting the theme of “60” for its 2018 Members’ Exhibition. Museum members have been invited to get creative, imaginative and experimental around the suggested “60” theme in any medium. The new dates for the Members’ Exhibition will coincide with the holidays, during peak family visits and holiday cheer, as well as many opportunities for art sales. New York Artist Emily Lombardo served as Judge for the exhibition. The Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat.

EVENTS

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month

December 10 – Airing of Grievances

7 to 9 p.m.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Lectures

These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature.

The Altering Eye: Photography at the National Gallery of Art

Sarah Greenhough, Senior Curator of Photographs, National Gallery of Art

Friday, December 14, 2018, 6 p.m.

Cost: $24 Members, Non-members $29 (Pre-registration is suggested)

In 1990, Sarah Greenhough became the founding curator of the Department of Photographs at the National Gallery of Art and has been responsible for establishing and growing the National Gallery’s collection of photographs, which now numbers more than 17,000 works made between 1839 and the present.

ADULT CLASSES

Handmade Coastal Holiday Ornaments

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

Two-day workshop: December 6 and 7, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Cost: $105 Members, $126 non-members (Plus $8 materials fee paid to instructor)

Earring Frenzy

Instructor: Melissa Kay-Steves

Date: December 5, Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $50 Members, $60 Non-Members (Plus $35 materials kit fee paid to the instructor at first class)

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Family Ornament Day

Instructor: Museum Staff

Saturday, December 8, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

FREE

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.