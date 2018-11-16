Wellness Open House to Celebrate Diabetes Awareness Month

by

The Chestertown Diabetes Support Group will celebrate Diabetes Awareness Month with an open-house style meeting featuring special presentations, demonstrations and displays from local purveyors of health-related products and services. The event is set for Tuesday, November 27, 6:30 p.m. in the Conference Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Presenting at the event will be Krista Lamoreaux of Herbal Alchemy. Based in Chestertown, Herbal Alchemy offers individual consultations and group classes empowering individuals with varied self-care strategies including nutrition, herbal medicine, stress management, wellness coaching and Reiki.

Gluten-free and refined sugar-free snacks will be provided by Chestertown’s popular Figg’s Ordinary Bakery and Cafe

Also on hand to meet and talk with participants will be Trish Gruber, proprietor of Chestertown Natural Foods; Beth McCloud of Melaleuca, a wellness company; and Amanda Parks, proprietor of FitFlock, a fitness training center headquartered in Chestertown.

The public is welcome to attend to learn more about diabetes, pre-diabetes and strategies for maintaining health and wellness. To RSVP, contact Chrissy Nelson, 410-778-7668, chrissy.nelson@umm.edu.