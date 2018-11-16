The Potter’s Field Gospel Choir to Perform in Special Program at WC November 19

by

Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture and its Program on the African American Church and American Ideals, and the Department of Music will be presenting a gospel choir concert and roundtable discussion this Monday November 19 at 7pm in Hynson Lounge.

The Potter’s Field Gospel Choir will perform a concert of gospel music from 7-8pm followed by a roundtable discussion led by African American ministers reflecting on the history and current dynamism of the African American church in the United States, focusing especially on the Eastern Shore and Mid Atlantic region.

Participants will include Bishop Charles Tilghman, pastor of Potter’s Field Ministry in Fairlee MD and president of the Kent County NAACP; Rev. Charles Pinkett of True Gospel Church of Cambridge MD and official in Dorchester County Public Schools; and Rev. Leroy Fitts, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church in Baltimore, one of the nation’s leading historically African American congregations.