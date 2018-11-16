Setting the Holiday Spirit with Song

by

Come hear your Chester River Chorale give its 20th annual Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Friday November 30th or 4 p.m. Saturday December 1st at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. Artistic Director Douglas Cox has put together a program spanning the ages to celebrate the season. The 95-member Chorale will be joined again by the Chester River Youth Choir. The suggested donation is $15. Keep up with the Chorale on Facebook and at www.chesterriverchorale.org.