David Billings on “Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy” November 18

by

Rev. David Billings, author of the book Deep Denial: The Persistence of White Supremacy in United State History and Life, will preach a sermon at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown (Crestview subdivision), on Sunday, November 18, 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

At a special congregational meeting earlier this fall, the UUCR congregation adopted three-year goals, one of which was a church-wide focus and community activism regarding racism and racial equality. Rev. Billings’ visit to UUCR underscores that commitment; his sermon will examine the deeply entrenched notion of White Supremacy in the U.S., which persists despite the Civil Rights movement and our election of an African American president. He will answer questions from the audience after his sermon.

Karen Somerville will provide special music for the service.

Religious Exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

Rev. Billings will be making other appearances in Chestertown through November 20; his visit is being coordinated by the Chestertown Social Action Committee.

For questions about Rev. Billings’ visit to the Unitarian Church, please call 410-778-3440.