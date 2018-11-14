Santa to Arrive in Chestertown Nov. 23, with Holiday Parade Nov. 24

by

Chestertown’s holiday season officially kicks off on Friday, Nov. 23 as the Mayor turns on the holiday lights in Fountain Park and members of the Kent County Community Marching Band herald Santa’s arrival by fire truck. The lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m.

Santa is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm and then visit with children in his house until 8:00 pm. Boy Scout Troop 130 will take pictures of children with Santa (donation encouraged), and sell hot chocolate in the park.

Santa presides over the Annual Kent County Christmas Parade the following day, Saturday, Nov. 24, beginning at 10:00 am (rain, snow or shine). This popular holiday event features marching bands, classic automobiles, various floats, and familiar characters such as Rudolph, Olaf, and the Grinch. Parade judges will award cash prizes to entrants in each category. Participation in the parade is open to everyone. If you are interested in entering a float or group, please call Kristen at 410-778-1600.

Santa will be in his Fountain Park house seeing children after the parade, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and on the following three Saturdays: December 1, 8 and 15, also from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Children will receive gift bags from Santa courtesy of Twigs and Teacups.

Also on Saturday, Nov. 24, the community can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping in Downtown Chestertown. This nationwide event spotlighting local, independently owned shops and businesses provides an opportunity to reinvest your holiday shopping dollars in your local community and find some unique gifts, too. This year to celebrate Small Business Saturday, members of the Downtown Chestertown Association are offering shoppers the opportunity to win raffle baskets, and all community members are invited to participate in an Elf on the Shelf selfie promotion with prizes. Visit the DCA Facebook Page or ask local shops for information.

For more information about holiday activities, visit the Main Street Chestertown Facebook page, email Manager@mainstreetchestertown.org, or call 410-778-2991.