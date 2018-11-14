PFLAG Mi-Shore Hosts Transgender Day of Remembrance November 18

by

PFLAG Mid-Shore (Chestertown and Easton) and Washington College will be hosting its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, as it continue its mission to build on a foundation of loving families united with LGBTQ people and allies who support one another until all hearts and minds respect, value and affirm LGBTQ people.

PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays ) is a national organization that provides peer support through advocacy, education and public speaking. PFLAG’s is made up of and acts as the extended families , as well as unites families and allies with people who are in our LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning) community.

Sunday, November 18

5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Norman James Theatre

Washington College

Chestertown