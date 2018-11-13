Spy House of the Week: Sassafras a la Francaise

by

The massing, varied roof planes and color palette drew me to this house that reminded me of a European country cottage. The story-and a half look with the recessed front porch, shed dormers, two turreted rooms, the smooth creamy facade, light olive trim and shutters with the light brown roofing created a beautiful composition. The rear of the house was dominated by the sunroom with walls of windows for expansive water views. Directly behind the sunroom was a large family room with a fireplace and the adjacent spacious dining room would be the perfect spot for Thanksgiving dinner. Doors from the sunroom, dining room and kitchen created an easy flow between indoors and outdoors.

I loved the geometry of the kitchen with its angled walls and ceiling planes with stained beams at each segment of the turret’s bays. The warm hardwood floors, white cabinets, the stove hood, blue tile counters and backsplash gave it a French country look. The other turreted room was the master bath with its angled ceilings of wood. The sunroom with its views to the river was the hub of the house and with plenty of space for sitting and dining areas one could easily linger there for relaxing after boating on the river or a tennis match.

The second floor bedrooms were tucked under the shed dormers that created delightful interior architecture. The bedrooms’ interior design had a combination of paneling and drywall with stained or painted finishes and the double window dormers in each bedroom created a cozy nook with views to the water. One of the bedrooms had twin beds with headboards in a ship’s wheel design for young sailors. As appealing as the guest bedrooms were, if I were a guest, I would claim the cozy detached guesthouse for my stay.

Wonderful architecture, great floor plan and the river beyond the lovely landscaping-as the French would say, “formidable!”

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.