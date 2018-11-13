Emmanuel Church Set for Christmas Bazaar on November 17

by

Emmanuel Church, Cross St. in downtown Chestertown will hold its ever popular Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov 17. Entrance is free. The bazaar features a wide variety of goods for sale, including food preserves, jewelry, elegant elephants, knitted goods, silent auctions, and Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts, all proceeds going to local charities. The bazaar will feature a Christmas Table, and a new book by Jane Scott “Samantha, The Soft Hearted Gull” about a gull that mercifully hatched osprey eggs. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year, proceeds will go to Janes UM Church Roof Project, Kent County Medical Adult Day Care Foundation, and KidSPOT.

All are invited to a preview party the night before, Friday November 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entrance fee is $15 per person, which includes beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Here is an opportunity to get first pick on items for sale.

Location is 101 North Cross St. Contact the Church office at 410-778-3477 for further information.