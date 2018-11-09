Garfield Center Announces the Cast of Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol

by

On November 30th director Bonnie Hill will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; Ken Ludwig’s reimagining of a holiday classic, Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol. A veteran actress and director on local stages, Hill has directed the recent Garfield productions of Vanya, Sonia, Masha & Spike, A Delicate Balance and Sylvia.

In this version of Dickens’ classic, Tiny Tim hatches a plan to get his father home for Christmas day. With the help of some kindly sellers at the market and his friend Charlotte, Tiny Tim stages a spectacle filled with ghosts and Christmas cheer to convince Scrooge to give his father the day off. It all seems to be going according to plan until a little bit of real Christmas magic catches everyone by surprise.

The cast is as follows:

Tiny Tim………….……………….…………………………………………………………….…John Crook

Charlotte…………………….……..……………………………………………………….……Raven Miller

Scrooge………………………………….…………………………………………………Jim Landskroener

Puppet Seller………………….…………………………………………………………….…….Jane Jewell

Pie Seller……………….……………………………………….………………………………….David Ryan

Book Seller……………………..……………………………………..…………………Bryan Zajchowski

Gravedigger, Fred, Stevens………………………..…………….…………….………… Robbie Spray

Young Girl …………………………………………..……………………………………….Alden Swanson

Boy………………………………………………..……………………………………………………Caleb Ford

Carolers…………………………..……………Kathy Jones, Cornelia Fallon, Michelle Genovese

The show runs for two weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, November 30 – December 9.

Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol is sponsored in by Eastman Chemical Company and is a proud partner with the Chestertown Dickens Festival.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.