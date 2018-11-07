Kent County Election Preliminary Results Now In!

by

Preliminary numbers were posted by the Kent County Board of Elections shortly after 10:00 pm. With 11 of 14 Kent County precincts reporting, here are the results for some key local races. As of the close of polls Election Day, 8,307 of the county’s 13,119 registered voters had cast votes — an impressive 63.3% turnout.

If the trends hold for the remaining three precincts, the Kent County Commissioners will be Bob Jacob, Tom Mason, and Ron Fithian. Fifthian would be the only incumbent re-elected.

The School Board will see the return of Trish McGee and Wendy Costa along with newly elected Nivek Johnson.

Democrat and current acting-State’s Attorney Bryan DiGregory holds a strong lead over Republican and former State’s Attorney Robert Strong.

Clerk Circuit Court Mark Mumford and Sheriff John Price ran unopposed.

In the state-wide races, Kent County voters followed the statewide trend in strongly supporting incumbent Governor Hogan over Democratic opponent Ben Jealous and voting to re-elect Senator Ben Cardin, Democrat, over Republican challenger Tony Campbell.

However, Kent County bucked the wider trend regarding the First Congressional District, voting 4,389 to 3,676 so far for Jesse Colvin over incumbent Congressman Andrew Harris. District-wide, Harris is the projected winner with around 60% of the total vote at this point.

A complete report with final vote tallies on all county offices will be posted Wednesday morning in the Chestertown Spy.

Preliminary numbers are from the Maryland State Board of Elections and are timestamped at10:22 pm. As of midnight, there were no more updated stats. Keep in mind that the results of the three remaining precincts plus any absentee and provisional ballots might change some of the closer races.

************

Kent County Commissioners (Top three will be elected)

3,766 – Bob Jacob (REP)

3,632 – “Tom” Mason (REP)

3,571 – Ron Fithian (DEM)

3,463 – William Short (REP)

3,358 – William Pickrum (DEM)

3,111 – Thomas F. Timberman (DEM)

Total vote count as of 10:22 pm – 20,939

************

Board of Education (Top three will be elected.)

5,416 – “Trish” McGee

3,366 – Wendy Costa

3,292 – Nivek M. Johnson

3,169 – Francoise Sullivan

Total vote count as of 10:22 pm – 15,326

************

State’s Attorney (Top one will be elected.)

4,759 – Bryan DiGregory (DEM)

3,288 – Robert H. Strong (REP)

Total vote count as of 10:22 pm – 8,058

