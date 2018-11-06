Letter to the Editor:Vote for Commissioner Based on the Record

by

Calling all citizens! On Election Day, November 6, we have the future of Kent County in our hands. It is time to stand up and speak out to remind us all that we live in a county that is envied by other rural and urban counties for several major achievements:

Balanced budgets each year despite fluctuating funding from the State of Maryland.

Fully funding all county services each year within budget and maintaining a fund balance for emergencies.

Continued funding at or above the state mandates and now the highest funding ever of our public schools despite student enrollment. Kent is fourth in highest per pupil funding of our schools. Better than over twenty Maryland counties.

Covering capital expenses for the public schools to not impact the school’s budget.

Increased Building permits far beyond prior years reflecting county growth not decline and families moving to Kent County.

Not taxing small businesses although other jurisdictions have appealed to the state of Maryland to allow this in order to raise revenue.

Increasing paramedic staff to support health care needs of our citizens.

Provision of police services for the incorporated towns of Millington, Betterton, and Galena in addition to the County.

Establishing and maintaining property tax credit for our senior citizens.

Establishing the first youth employment program and prioritizing funding in budget planning – increasing funding each year.

Supporting the arts and cultural activities growing tourism revenue to the highest in the history of Kent County.

Fighting to maintain our hospital with full services.

Fighting the Opioid epidemic in cooperation with law enforcement and NGOs.

Fully transparent government operations and Commissioner meetings.

Largest internet service out of all rural counties in the State of Maryland.

These are just a few of the services that all of us enjoy in Kent County.

Now, there are candidates running that have big ideas, but no experience in implementing them at a local, state or national level. Commissioner William Pickrum hosted a series of six forums open to the public about the funding and operation of major county services. These forums provided an opportunity for individuals running for office to learn the intricacies of providing services at the County level. Unfortunately, none of the candidates took advantage of these learning opportunities so they missed the opportunity to validate if their ideas could possibly work.

We need to keep moving Kent County forward. Having lived in Kent County for decades, everyone knows we have come a long way and no one honestly can dispute that fact. Is there more to do – of course. Are there challenges facing the County – of course. But, these are circumstances that every jurisdiction in the land faces each year.

Cast your vote based on the record of each individual. It is still time to close out the noise of those selling untested theories and choose a candidate that has a record of proven results; a person that has encouraged women, young adults and minorities to run for office; a candidate that supports our youth and seniors; a candidate trusted by every County official in the state of Maryland to be the next president of the Maryland Association of Counties. I am voting for William W. Pickrum. We should encourage all to Pick Pickrum.

Dr. Vita Pickrum

Kent County

The author is the wife of County Commissioner William Pickrum