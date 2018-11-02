Why I am Voting for Jesse Colvin by Wayne Gilchrest

by

Why I am voting for Jesse Colvin:

His instinct to recognize and understand how:

The 1st District of MD., can be a creative, dynamic, economic success story.

Farming can be economically viable and environmentally sound.

The Chesapeake Bay can be fecund again for all of us, and for creatures large and small.

Collaborative efforts can finally solve the health care dilemma.

To look closely and act objectively to deal with the opioid addiction problem.

To treat education and educators with the attention and respect they need, in order to prepare our children for the 21st-century economy.

To bring science and ingenuity to solve our dependence on fossil fuels, climate change, and environmental issues.

To respect and give dignity to all people.

To bring civility and integrity back to public office. Jesse understands, the Constitution was created for people with differing opinions. The founding fathers blueprint and its improvements along our nation’s journey, should still be our guide.

To replace ignorance with knowledge. Arrogance with humility and dogma with tolerance.

That is why, I am voting for Jesse Colvin.

Wayne Gilchrest is the former Republican Member of Congress representing the 1st District from 1991 – 2009