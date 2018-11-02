Kent County Public Library Book Sale November 15 to 18

by

Beat the crowds and avoid Black Friday shoppers! The Friends of the Kent County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale November 15-18. Find great deals and opportunities to stock up on holiday gifts, many in new condition and under $2.

Items donated for this sale include a special collection of music (including sheet music) and Civil War books in addition to the expected books, DVDs, games, audiobooks and puzzles!

The sale will be held at Chestertown Branch of the Kent County Public Library (408 High Street) on:

– Thursday, November 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Members’ Night

Non-members may join the FOL at the door for $10 per person / $20 per family.

Snacks and beverages will be served.

– Friday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

– Saturday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– Sunday, November 18, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – $5 Box Day!

You bring the box and fill it up with books so we don’t have to pack them all away. Special items are half price.

Cash or check only. All proceeds benefit the Kent County Public Library by subsidizing the purchase of new items and supporting community outreach programs.

If you’d like more information about the sale, visit www.friendsofthekcpl.org, e-mail friendsoftheKCPL@gmail.com or find us on Facebook! If you’d like to volunteer or join our board, we’d love to hear from you.