The Trippe Gallery Celebrates 5th Anniversary

The Trippe Gallery will celebrate its 5th anniversary with a special reception during First Friday Gallery Walk on November 2 from 5-8. Originally known as Trippe-Hilderbrandt Studios, it was a working studio and gallery of fine art photographer Nanny Trippe and watercolor painter Don Hilderbrandt. In 2013, the duo moved across the street and became Trippe-Hilderbrandt Gallery. Hilderbrandt has since relocated to the Pacific Northwest and the name was shortened to The Trippe Gallery.

As well as exhibiting Trippe’s and Hilderbrandt’s work, the gallery is home to 32 award winning artists in all mediums from oil, acrylic, printmaking, etchings, woodcuts, graphite drawing, bronze, metal and marble sculpture, watercolors to Plein Air painters. Exhibits change monthly and as Trippe says, “There is art here to appeal to everyone!”

November’s show is titled “Nature Calls” and features landscapes that reflect the beautiful nature of our Eastern Shore. On November 10 at 2 pm, award winning Plein Air painter and maritime artist Len Mizerek will present a demonstration on his oil painting style. For more information please call 410-310-8727 and visit thetrippegallery.com.

Pictured is “Lake Sentinel” by Nanny Trippe, a photograph that is part of the “Nature Calls” exhibit opening at The Trippe Gallery on November