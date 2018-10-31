Workshop: Savvy Retirement Income for Baby Boomers Set for November 13

An educational workshop titled “Savvy Retirement Income for Baby Boomers” has been scheduled for 5:30 pm, on Tuesday, November 13th at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road, Chestertown, MD.
IRA planning is a complex process. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on their overall retirement plan.
Baby boomers are asking:
What type of retirement account is right for me?
Can I still contribute to a retirement account and if so, how much?
When do I need to take withdrawals and how much do I have to take?
How are my IRA withdrawals taxed?
How does my IRA fit into my overall plan?
To help attendees better understand IRA planning, this workshop will cover:
7 strategies for Savvy IRA planning
6 roll-over options for your retirement plan funds
3 common required minimum distribution mistakes
The difference between indirect and direct rollovers
How to coordinate your IRA planning with your overall retirement, estate, tax, education, Social Security and financial plans
3 different options for spousal IRA beneficiaries
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.
Individuals may reserve space by calling Sarah Schut at 410-810-2475 or emailing sarah.schut@ceterafs.com.
Schut is an investment advisor representative with Cetera Investment Advisers LLC and a member of Radcliffe Financial, a financial advisory firm associated with Radcliffe Corporate Services, Certified Public Accountants. She offers securities through Cetera Financial Specialists, FINRA / SIPC. Schut can be reached at 870 high Street, Suite 1, Chestertown, MD 21620 or by phone at 410.778.1099. www.radcliffefinancial.com
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.