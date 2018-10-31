Workshop: Savvy Retirement Income for Baby Boomers Set for November 13

by

An educational workshop titled “Savvy Retirement Income for Baby Boomers” has been scheduled for 5:30 pm, on Tuesday, November 13th at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road, Chestertown, MD.

IRA planning is a complex process. The decisions baby boomers make now can have a tremendous impact on their overall retirement plan.

Baby boomers are asking:

What type of retirement account is right for me?

Can I still contribute to a retirement account and if so, how much?

When do I need to take withdrawals and how much do I have to take?

How are my IRA withdrawals taxed?

How does my IRA fit into my overall plan?

To help attendees better understand IRA planning, this workshop will cover:

7 strategies for Savvy IRA planning

6 roll-over options for your retirement plan funds

3 common required minimum distribution mistakes

The difference between indirect and direct rollovers

How to coordinate your IRA planning with your overall retirement, estate, tax, education, Social Security and financial plans

3 different options for spousal IRA beneficiaries

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.

Individuals may reserve space by calling Sarah Schut at 410-810-2475 or emailing sarah.schut@ceterafs.com.

Schut is an investment advisor representative with Cetera Investment Advisers LLC and a member of Radcliffe Financial, a financial advisory firm associated with Radcliffe Corporate Services, Certified Public Accountants. She offers securities through Cetera Financial Specialists, FINRA / SIPC. Schut can be reached at 870 high Street, Suite 1, Chestertown, MD 21620 or by phone at 410.778.1099. www.radcliffefinancial.com