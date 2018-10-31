Upcoming Events at KCPL November 7 to 10

by

Maryland STEM Festival

Wednesday, November 7 | 5-7pm | Chestertown Branch

The Maryland STEM Festival is coming to Kent County!

The Festival provides inspirational, educational, and accessible programming in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) throughout Maryland.

Through collaborative, interactive, and dynamic events and activities throughout the state, the Festival features science of all sorts and connects current and future leaders in STEM. The Festival provides STEM opportunities to all of Maryland without requiring them to travel significant distances

Kent County Public Library will be hosting an evening of hands-on science for children ages 5-12. This drop-in program is a partnership with many local organizations and will include activities related to a variety of different areas of science, including building basic circuits, science-inspired art, 3 Doodler pens, dairy-butter making, dog therapy, world-wide food origins, and so much more!

International Games Week Celebration

Friday, November 9 | 5-7pm | Chestertown Branch

Are screens taking over your life? Has it been a while since you’ve had a good laugh? Kent County Public Library is here to help!

Join us to celebrate International Games Week with an all-ages Board Game Night.

How does Board Game Night work? It’s pretty simple – you choose a game, find some players, and play!

Bring a favorite game to share or choose one from KCPL’s collection, which includes games for all ages from preschoolers through adults.

In addition to playing board games, we’d love to talk about gaming, too! If you’re curious about role playing games or interested in gaming mechanics, this is the place to strike up a conversation with other gamers.

All ages are welcome – kids, teens, and adults!

Co-hosted by Chestertown Recreation Commission and Kent County Public Library.

Practice Makes Published: Getting Your Poems into Print

Saturday, November 10, 2018 | 11am | Chestertown Branch

Award-winning poets and editors James Allen Hall and Lindsay Lusby will visit Kent County Public Library to share their substantial knowledge of the process of getting poetry published in literary magazines and journals.

As practiced writers, they will share advice for how to navigate this sometimes mysterious journey—from discovering the publications that fit your writing style to sending poems out to editors to seeing your work finally in print.

As editors and publishers, they will describe the general dos and don’ts for writers seeking to publish—what they look for in poetry submissions when sifting through the slush pile, and also what they don’t.

Bring your burning poetry publishing questions to this interactive discussion! Writers of all levels and focuses are welcome at this FREE program.

Lindsay Lusby is the author of the poetry collection Catechesis: a post pastoral (The University of Utah Press, forthcoming 2019), winner of the Agha Shahid Ali Poetry Prize, judged by Kimiko Hahn. She is also the author of two chapbooks, Blackbird Whitetail Redhand (Porkbelly Press, 2018) and Imago (dancing girl press, 2014), and the winner of the 2015 Fairy Tale Review Poetry Contest. She is the Assistant Director of the Rose O’Neill Literary House at Washington College, where she serves as assistant editor for the Literary House Press and managing editor for Cherry Tree.

Dr. James Allen Hall’s first book of poems, Now You’re the Enemy, published as a winner in the 2008 University of Arkansas Poetry Series, won awards from the Lambda Literary Foundation, the Texas Institute of Letters, and the Fellowship of Southern Writers. His collection of personal lyric essays, I Liked You Better Before I Knew You So Well, was published in 2017 by Cleveland State University Poetry Center Press after winning their Essay Collection Award, selected by Chris Krauss.

Dr. Hall is the recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York Foundation of the Arts, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and the University of Arizona Poetry Center. He currently serves as editor in chief and poetry editor for Cherry Tree: A National Literary Journal at Washington College, which has received two Best American Poetry selections. He directs the Rose O’Neill Literary House and teaches creative writing and literature at Washington College.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636