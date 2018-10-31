by

The Maryland State Boy Choir will perform a choral concert at Emmanuel Church on Nov 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1987 by Frank Cimino with just 14 boys, the mission of The Maryland State Boychoir has remained clear: to foster the boychoir tradition by offering talented boys opportunities to sing and build self-esteem, self-discipline and character. Thirty years later, the Boychoir still embraces that goal.

Today, The Maryland State Boychoir (MSB), Maryland’s “Official Goodwill Ambassadors,” is comprised of approximately 130 choristers, ages 7 to 20, who represent a wide range of ethnic, socioeconomic, and religious backgrounds. They come from nine Maryland counties, Baltimore City, and the D.C. suburbs.

Not only do choristers receive training in voice lessons and music theory, they also develop friendships with boys from varied backgrounds, build self-esteem and self-discipline through hard work and dedication, and develop a sense of community through their commitment to the organization.

The MSB performs over 80 times annually. They have performed throughout Maryland, in surrounding states, and on tours that have taken them many countries overseas, including such prestigious venues as the White House, and the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

The Boy Choir performed at Emmanuel Church in March 2016 to critical acclaim under the direction of Stephen Holmes and Joseph Shortall. The choir will showcase a selection of choral works, sacred and secular spirituals, hymns, gospel, and popular music.

Tickets are $20 available at the door $5.00 for students). Emmanuel Church is located at 101 N. Cross St. Chestertown. Please call the Church office 410-778-3477 for additional information