QA’s County Master Gardeners Announce Holiday Trip to Longwood Gardens

The Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a trip to Longwood Gardens on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. This year, Longwood Gardens pays homage to the Christmas tree with an imaginative display featuring traditional favorites and inspiring new twists. From festive firs suspended from above to towering tannenbaums created from books, stained glass, and other unexpected materials, you can’t help but exclaim, “O Christmas Tree!” Relish in the beauty and wonder of A Longwood Christmas.

We will meet at the Ruthsburg Community Center (105 Damsontown Rd Queen Anne, MD) and leave via motor coach promptly at 8 a.m. and will not be returning until 6 p.m. The cost of the trip is $60 and includes the cost of the bus and ticket into Longwood’s. To register for the trip visit https://qaclongwoodtrip.eventbrite.com Registration for the trip is due by Monday, November 12th. University of Maryland Extension programs are open to all people and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression. For further information please call or email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or rjrhodes@umd.edu or see us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners