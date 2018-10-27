UM CMG – Medical Oncology Announces Addition of Mary S. De Shields, MD

by

University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG) announces the addition of Easton-based oncologist Mary S. De Shields, MD. She will continue seeing patients in her current office, located at 509 Idlewild Avenue, Suite 1, Easton, MD 21601. Patients may make an appointment with Dr. De Shields by calling 410-819-3332.

UM CMG is a University of Maryland Medical System-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists – and advanced practice clinicians. As part of UM CMG, Dr. De Shields is affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health, where she will be serving as the Medical Director of Oncology.

Dr. De Shields has been providing medical oncology services to residents on the Eastern Shore for more than two decades. She earned her Medical Degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and completed her internship, residency and chief residency at the Medical Center of Delaware, now Christiana Care Health System.She then went on to complete her fellowship in Medical Oncology at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

“We feel honored to have Dr. De Shields join our team at the University of Maryland Community Medical Group,” comments Dr. William Huffner, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs at UM Shore Regional Health. “Dr. De Shields is a dedicated oncologist and member of the community, and we are lucky to gain her expertise at UM CMG. While the practice name will be changing, Dr. De Shields will continue to provide the same exceptional care in the same location to the residents of the Eastern Shore.”

UM CMG consists of community-based provider practices affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health, UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, UM Charles Regional Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. A list of UM CMG providers is available at http://docfind.umms.org/cmg.

About the University of Maryland Community Medical Group

The University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG) is a multi-hospital, multi-specialty, community-based physician-led group, and part of the University of Maryland Medical System. With more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists, and advanced practice clinicians in more than 75 locations across the state, UM CMG offers patients a vast network of highly experienced providers, delivering care right in their neighborhood. For more information, visit www.umcmg.org.