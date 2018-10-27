You are here: Home / Arts / Homepage Notes / Film Screening: “How to Let Go of the World” On November 1

Film Screening: “How to Let Go of the World” On November 1

October 27, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Share

Documentarian Josh Fox travels the world to meet with global climate change warriors who are committed to reversing the tide of global warming.

This important film will be shown at Sumner Hall on Thursday November 1st at 7pm.

Filed Under: Homepage Notes, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*