Women’s League of Washington College Plans Productive Year

The Women’s League of Washington College is looking forward to a fun filled, very productive year. On October 11, the organization welcomed six new members ata reception held in the Davis Commons at Hotchkiss Theatre.

Coming up on Wednesday, November 7, the day after the mid-term elections, Melissa Deckman, a WC Professor, will be giving an “Overview of Election Outcomes”at 12:30 p.m. at the Toll Science Center. You do not have to be a member to attend; all are welcome.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, we will have a beautifully decorated “Winter’s Splendor” booth at the KART Antique Show. Come out and share some holiday cheer, and perhaps find a gift or two for that special person.

On Thursday, Nov. 29, members will be assembling and handing out Exam Care packages to students whose parents have purchased them in advance. These packages are filled with treats to help the students get through those nights when they are burning the midnight oil studying for exams. Three lucky students will find a $100 gift certificate to the college bookstore in their package. Women’s League members also donate Exam Care packages to International students.

So you see the WLWC is very busy, and we have only begun this year’s activities.

Visit our Facebook Page at WL of WC orcontact Darla Downer at downertd@gmail.com for more information about this organization.