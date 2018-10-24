New Provider Welcomed at UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology

by

UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology welcomed new provider Lisa Bronaugh, MSN-FNP, last month. Bronaugh joins Bayan Mesmar, MD and Doris Allen Tate, nurse practitioner in providing treatment services to patients of the Center.

In her most recent position as nurse practitioner for Miles River Physicians in Easton, Bronaugh’s responsibilities included analysis and interpretation of patient histories, physical exam findings and diagnoses information; developed treatment plans for patients with acute and/or chronic conditions; and educated patients about self-management of acute and chronic illnesses. Previously, she worked as a registered nurse at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia and in acute care at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Bronaugh earned her undergraduate degree from West Virginia University and her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner from Simmons College in Boston.

“We are very glad to have Lisa on board with us in the Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology,” says Trish Rosenberry, regional director, MultiSpecialty Clinics. “Her skills and experience are an excellent fit to the Center team.”