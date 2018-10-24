Downrigging: Robert Earl Price and the Unlading Starts October 26

by

As greater Chestertown prepares for another great Downrigging weekend, it is sometimes hard to remember how wide and diverse the programing is for this Sultana Education Foundation fall happening. A case in point is the Kent County Art Council sponsored production of Robert Earl Price’s dramatized poem “The Unlading” scheduled to be performed at the historic Janes Church.

Recounting the tale of the first stolen African people arrived in North America in August 1619 whose arrival was marked by four words, “20 and odd Negars” and later would be legally known as “un-free” for population census purposes.

Art Council director John Schratwieser was clever enough to talk Robert Earl into providing a brief overview of this work and resourcefully deployed his handy Iphone for this vertically shot check in.

THE UNLADING

A Dramatized Poem, written and directed by Robert Earl Price, Commissioned and Produced by the Kent County Arts Council for Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend 2018.

Performances are FREE and will be held at Janes United Methodist Church, 120 S. Cross Street, Chestertown as follows:

Friday, October 26, 2018 – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 27, 2018 – 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 28, 2018 – 1:30 p.m.

The play runs approximately 30 minutes with no intermission.