WC Starr Center’s Patrick Henry Fellow Robert Parkinson and Fake News in 1774

One of the more intangible gifts from Washington College to the greater Chestertown community every year is a bit of a sleeper. While on the face of it, the Patrick Henry Fellowship at WC’s Starr Center is a somewhat standard, but prestigious, one-year academic appointment that many colleges and universities offer a visiting scholar, rarely are these folks housed in the center of town, or in the case of WC, the Patrick Henry house on Queen Street.

For close to a decade, the Patrick Henry Fellows have made Chestertown’s historic district their temporary home, which comes with a level of social interaction with neighbors that has led to lifetime friendships. Those include such remarkable scholars and Chestertown friends as Wil Haygood and Henry Wiencek.

Now the college and town welcomes historian Robert Parkinson and are eager to learn more about his newest project which puts a historical spotlight and impact on a major massacre that took place in 1774, the false reporting of who committed this horrific crime, and the impact it had on Colonial America.

We invited Dr. Parkinson to Spy HQ last month to talk about his research and perhaps wet the whistle of many interested in how this incident helped fueled the outbreak of the American Revolution.

