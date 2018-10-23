The Recap: The Final Bocce Report for the Season

by

A Spy agent reports:

“It was soon to be a dark and stormy night.

The fame of the town’s own bocce team had spread throughout the county – even the entire region. They were the defending champions of the spring bocce tournament and they were undefeated at 5 wins in this fall season. They were known for the volume of their brash play – we could hear them every week from the other side of the field, loud and clear. They loomed large, mostly because of the size of their team members.

We were an affable group, the Boccers, not known for our size or our volume, but mostly for our desire to not have to endure the tournament at the end of the season. At 5:30 Thursday we had a 3-2 record, tying for 6th place.

But that was about to change.

The Townies came out of the gate strong with 3 frames of 3 points each to our 1 point. They increased their lead to 14-4, putting them in reach of winning with one of their infamous 3 point frames. At this point their characteristic boasting, nay gloating, was in high gear. But wait, the Boccers would have none of it. With a remarkable series of 1 and 2 point frames we found ourselves on the high end of a 16-15 score – unbelievable!

It came down to one last frame – we would win with one point, they would win with two. We bested them by scoring two for a final reckoning of 18-15.

We had scored 14 points to their 1 point, shutting down these bumptious, overweening public servants once and for all. And the rain came at sundown.

Long live the Boccers”