Spy House of the Week: Cape Cod Cul de-Sac

I was immediately attracted to this immaculate Cape Cod style house located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Surrounded by mature trees, the story and a half house with its white lap siding, light slate-blue roofing and shutters, red accents in the front door and the brick chimney stood out against the green of the trees. I liked the symmetry of the dormer windows aligned above the first floor windows flanking the front door and the stepped down massing to the one-story wing.

The front door was separated from the living room by the stairs and a partial height wall that created an entry alcove and the stair balustrade opened to the living room to expand the space. The floor plan flowed well from the living room to the kitchen/breakfast area, dining room, the porch at the rear of the house and the large one-story family room wing. The spacious porch was open on three sides to the peaceful wooded setting.

The master suite completed the first floor plan. Under the shed dormer at the rear of the house were two other bedrooms and a bath on the second floor. The front dormer windows and the shed dormer at the rear created varied ceiling planes for the second floor.

Great curb appeal and popular Cape Cod style-as they say in real estate, this one won’t last long!

