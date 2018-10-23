by

SVN Miller, KRM Development, and Bob Rauch, RAUCH inc. are pleased to announce the inaugural SED Talks – Shore Economic Development conference to be headlined by Secretary Mike Gill, Maryland Department of Commerce, during Maryland Economic Development Week. The event will be held at Chesapeake College Todd Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 26th. Continental Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program to follow at 9-11:30 a.m.

SED Talks will focus on economic development on the Eastern Shore and will feature interesting, dynamic speakers offering insights, trends, success stories and business strategies in “TED” Talks style format. Speakers and topics include: Secretary Mike Gill, Growing Maryland’s Economy; Ken Kozel, President & CEO, UMD Shore Regional Health, New Regional Health Care Facility Impacts; Chad Nagel, Nagel Farm Service, Agricultural Sector Impacts; Brett Summers, NOVO Development Corporation, Cambridge Success Stories; Sam Shog, Talbot County Economic Development, The Millennial Influence; Robert Caret, Chancellor, University System of Maryland, Higher Education Impacts on the Local Economy; and Bob Greenlee, SVN, Miller, The Chesapeake Triangle.

The public is invited and there is no cost for the event. Attendees are encouraged to invite colleagues, clients or others who may be interested. Please RSVP to Liz Connelly at Rauch Engineering, 410-770-9081 or liz@raucheng.com.