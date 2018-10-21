Main Street “Keep Maryland Beautiful” Grant Funds New Planters for Downtown

by

Main Street Chestertown, with funding from the Keep Maryland Beautiful program, has added six professional-grade fiberglass planters filled with fall flowers and grasses to the 200 block of High Street.

The Maryland Environmental Trust administers the Keep Maryland Beautiful Program, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, in partnership with the State Department of Housing and Community Development and the State Highway Administration.

Photo: Curb Appeal chair Carolyn Grotsky (left) filled the planters with Ellen Hurst (second from left) and Barbara Slocum (far right), co-chairs the Main Street Streetscape Committee. Also pictured is Susan Cratfel (holding plant), from Kingstown Home and Garden.

A 2017 grant to Main Street Chestertown in the amount of $3,386 funded the purchase of the new commercial-grade planters — four large rectangles and two 24-inch squares — along with plastic watering cans that will be given to downtown businesses and volunteers who help keep the flower boxes watered. Main Street Chestertown contributed an additional $580 to purchase potting materials and plants to prep and fill the planters. Main Street volunteers Ellen Hurst and Barbara Slocum collaborated with the Curb Appeal Committee, chaired by Carolyne Grotsky, to fill the planters with fall flowers and grasses.