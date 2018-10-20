Winter Walks in Sanctuary Areas at Eastern Neck NWR

by

Three winter waterfowl walks and two Refuge walks at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge – all in sanctuary areas – are again being sponsored this year by Friends of Eastern Neck, Inc. The walks provide a great opportunity to be guided through areas of the Refuge not usually open to the public, with a good chance of spotting waterfowl and wildlife.

Depending on the month and location, participants can expect to observe Canada geese, tundra swans, scaup, ruddy ducks, mallards, buffleheads, black ducks and canvasbacks, as well as bald eagles and other wildlife, such as fox, deer, groundhogs, and wild turkeys.

Guided walks start promptly at 8:00 a.m. on five Saturdays:

November 3- Refuge Walk

December 1 – Waterfowl Walk

January 5 – Waterfowl Walk

February 2 – Waterfowl Walk

March 2- Refuge Walk

These two mile walks take place on flat terrain and typically last for about two hours.A local birding expert or naturalist will guide each walk. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and a camera, and remember to wear boots and dress warmly. There are no rain dates.

Registration for each walk is limited to 20 participants, first-come, first-served. Children over 12 are permitted, but no dogs. Walks are free, but tax-deductible donations payable to Friends of Eastern Neck are greatly appreciated to keep the program self-sustaining. To register at Eventbrite, go to: http://bit.ly/ENwinterwalks. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Baile at 410-639-7160.